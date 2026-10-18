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Maigret

Preview

Season 1 | 1m 00s

There's a new detective on the streets of Paris! Benjamin Wainwright stars as Jules Maigret in the upcoming contemporary adaptation of Georges Simenon's beloved novels. Watch Maigret on MASTERPIECE Mystery!

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 2 Preview
Maigret learns Adeline's death was only the latest of three violent deaths.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:30
Maigret
Season 2 Official Preview
Season 2 premieres on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S2 | 1:30
Watch 52:18
Maigret
Episode 1
Maigret investigates young woman’s death, crossing paths with those hiding the truth.
Episode: S2 E1 | 52:18
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Season 2 Preview
Season 2 premieres on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 2:20
Maigret
Season 2 Inside Look
Take an inside look at Maigret Season 2, airing Sundays at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Clip: S2 | 2:20
Watch 52:45
Maigret
Episode 6: Maigret Comes Home, Part 2
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:45
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 6 Preview
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:19
Maigret
Set Tour with Blake Harrison
Maigret star Blake Harrison (AKA Sergeant Joseph Torrence) leads a behind-the-scenes set tour.
Clip: S1 | 2:19
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 5 Preview
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 5: Maigret Comes Home, Part 1
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:05