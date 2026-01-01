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Marble Hall Murders

Anthony Horowitz on the Susan Ryeland Trilogy's End

Season 2026 | 1m 38s

Author, Writer, and Executive Producer Anthony Horowitz discusses the end of the Susan Ryeland trilogy — and what the future may hold.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 52:26
Marble Hall Murders
Episode 6
In the final installment, both Susan Ryeland and Atticus Pünd race to discover the truth.
Episode: S2026 E6 | 52:26
Watch 0:30
Marble Hall Murders
Episode 6 Preview
In the final installment, both Susan Ryeland and Atticus Pünd race to discover the truth.
Preview: S2026 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:39
Marble Hall Murders
Under Interrogation with the Marble Hall Murders Cast
How would the cast of Marble Hall Murders fare as real life criminals? We put them to the test!
Clip: S2026 | 1:39
Watch 51:42
Marble Hall Murders
Episode 5
Susan desperately tries to find the real murderer as tension ratchets up and threats are made.
Episode: S2026 E5 | 51:42
Watch 0:30
Marble Hall Murders
Episode 5 Preview
Susan desperately tries to find the real murderer as tension ratchets up and threats are made.
Preview: S2026 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:42
Marble Hall Murders
Adapting the Susan Ryeland Series
Hear from the cast and crew about adapting Anthony Horowitz's Susan Ryeland series.
Clip: S2026 | 2:42
Watch 51:26
Marble Hall Murders
Episode 4
The murderer in Corfu claims another victim. Eliot’s condition worsens and Susan is under suspicion.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 51:26
Watch 0:30
Marble Hall Murders
Episode 4 Preview
The murderer in Corfu claims another victim. Eliot’s condition worsens and Susan is under suspicion.
Preview: S2026 E4 | 0:30
Watch 53:05
Marble Hall Murders
Episode 3
Eliot accuses his family of murder, while Atticus Pünd is closing in on a suspect.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 53:05
Watch 0:30
Marble Hall Murders
Episode 3 Preview
Eliot accuses his family of murder, while Atticus Pünd is closing in on a suspect.
Preview: S2026 E3 | 0:30