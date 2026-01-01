Under Interrogation with the Marble Hall Murders Cast

Extras
In the final installment, both Susan Ryeland and Atticus Pünd race to discover the truth.
In the final installment, both Susan Ryeland and Atticus Pünd race to discover the truth.
Susan desperately tries to find the real murderer as tension ratchets up and threats are made.
Susan desperately tries to find the real murderer as tension ratchets up and threats are made.
Hear from the cast and crew about adapting Anthony Horowitz's Susan Ryeland series.
The murderer in Corfu claims another victim. Eliot’s condition worsens and Susan is under suspicion.
The murderer in Corfu claims another victim. Eliot’s condition worsens and Susan is under suspicion.
Eliot accuses his family of murder, while Atticus Pünd is closing in on a suspect.
Eliot accuses his family of murder, while Atticus Pünd is closing in on a suspect.
Anthony Horowitz and more discuss returning to the Susan Ryeland series for a third time.