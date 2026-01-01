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National Memorial Day Concert

Jamey Johnson Performs “In Color”

Season 2026 | 3m 42s

Country music artist and Marine Corps veteran Jamey Johnson performs “In Color” at the 2026 National Memorial Day Concert, honoring the Greatest Generation.

The National Memorial Day Concert is sponsored by Lockheed Martin , Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and is made possible by the National Park Service, the Department of the Army, General Dynamics, and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Extras
Watch 5:27
National Memorial Day Concert
Noah Wyle Shares the Story of an American Revolution Soldier
Emmy-winning actor Noah Wyle shares the story of Joseph Plumb Martin, American Revolution soldier.
Clip: S2026 | 5:27
Watch 3:58
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Symphony Orchestra Performs the “Armed Forces Medley”
The National Symphony Orchestra performs the “Armed Forces Medley” at the 2026 concert.
Clip: S2026 | 3:58
Watch 1:24:25
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2026)
Watch the 2026 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 1:24:25
Watch 1:00
National Memorial Day Concert
Patricia Horoho Story Teaser
Hear a preview of the story of Patricia Horoho. Sunday, May 24 at 8/7C.
Preview: S2026 | 1:00
Watch 0:57
National Memorial Day Concert
Pearl Harbor Survivor Chuck Kohler Story Teaser
Hear a preview of the story of Pearl Harbor survivor Earl J. "Chuck" Kohler. Sunday, May 24 at 8/7C.
Preview: S2026 | 0:57
Watch 0:31
National Memorial Day Concert
2026 National Memorial Day Concert Preview
Watch the 2026 National Memorial Day Concert, Sunday, May 24, 8/7C.
Preview: S2026 | 0:31
Watch 7:13
National Memorial Day Concert
Blair Underwood Honors Vietnam War Dustoff Pilot Otis Evans
Blair Underwood honors Vietnam War Dustoff pilot Otis Evans on the 2025 Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 7:13
Watch 2:54
National Memorial Day Concert
Yolanda Adams Performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water"
Yolanda Adams performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water" on the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 2:54
Watch 2:45
National Memorial Day Concert
A Tribute to Medal of Honor Recipients
Hosts Gary Sinise & Esai Morales present a tribute to Medal of Honor recipients at the 2025 Concert.
Clip: S2025 | 2:45
Watch 2:01
National Memorial Day Concert
Mary McCormack Introduces Global War on Terror / Special Forces Documentary
Mary McCormack pays tribute to those who defended our nation in the Global War on Terror.
Clip: S2025 | 2:01