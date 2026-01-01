The National Symphony Orchestra Performs the “Armed Forces Medley”

Extras
Jamey Johnson performs “In Color” at the 2026 National Memorial Day Concert.
Emmy-winning actor Noah Wyle shares the story of Joseph Plumb Martin, American Revolution soldier.
Watch the 2026 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Hear a preview of the story of Patricia Horoho. Sunday, May 24 at 8/7C.
Hear a preview of the story of Pearl Harbor survivor Earl J. "Chuck" Kohler. Sunday, May 24 at 8/7C.
Watch the 2026 National Memorial Day Concert, Sunday, May 24, 8/7C.
Blair Underwood honors Vietnam War Dustoff pilot Otis Evans on the 2025 Concert.
Yolanda Adams performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water" on the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert.
Hosts Gary Sinise & Esai Morales present a tribute to Medal of Honor recipients at the 2025 Concert.
Mary McCormack pays tribute to those who defended our nation in the Global War on Terror.