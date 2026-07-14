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Nature

Meet Nature's Water Cleaners | Wild Critters USA

27m 29s

Who cleans a river when it gets dirty? In this episode of the Wild Critters USA series on Orbit, families discover freshwater mussels: tiny animals that filter water, help rivers stay healthy, and go on an incredible baby journey! Episode features Tyler Hern from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Perfect for kids ages 3-11.

Aired: 07/14/26
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Paul H. Klingenstein and Kathleen R. Bole, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Kitty Hawks and Larry Lederman, and by Viewers Like You.
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