Official Trailer | Wild Critters USA

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Discover the incredible Mojave desert tortoise on this family episode of Wild Critters.
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
Go behind the scenes of "Legendary Tigers of India."
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Go behind the scenes as the team captures a historic elephant herd release.
A call comes in: a week-old elephant calf has fallen into a well.