NATURE - Season 45

Extras
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Go behind the scenes of "Legendary Tigers of India."
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Go behind the scenes as the team captures a historic elephant herd release.
A young zebra forms a close bond with her keeper, but not everyone is ready to share the attention.
A call comes in: a week-old elephant calf has fallen into a well.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.