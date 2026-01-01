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Nature

NATURE - Season 45

Season 45 | 8m 32s

Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS, starting in October 2026.

Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Paul H. Klingenstein and Kathleen R. Bole, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Kitty Hawks and Larry Lederman, and by Viewers Like You.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Watch 3:15
Nature
Poachers Return: How Trust Made India’s Tigers Vulnerable
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:15
Watch 3:14
Nature
Tiger Mom Fights to Protect Her Cubs
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:14
Watch 3:00
Nature
Why This Tiger Hunts Turtles… And Crocodiles
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:00
Watch 6:26
Nature
Behind the Scenes: The Fight to Save India’s Tigers
Go behind the scenes of "Legendary Tigers of India."
Clip: S44 E13 | 6:26
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 6:07
Nature
Behind the Scenes of a Historic Elephant Release
Go behind the scenes as the team captures a historic elephant herd release.
Clip: S44 E12 | 6:07
Watch 3:02
Nature
Baby Zebra Finds Her New Home
A young zebra forms a close bond with her keeper, but not everyone is ready to share the attention.
Clip: S44 E12 | 3:02
Watch 2:43
Nature
Saving a Trapped Elephant Calf
A call comes in: a week-old elephant calf has fallen into a well.
Clip: S44 E12 | 2:43
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30