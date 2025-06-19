© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NATURE brings the beauty and wonder of the natural world into your home, becoming in the process the benchmark for natural history programs.

Watch 18:52
Nature
The Thunder of Bison Finally Returns to the Osage Prairie | WILD HOPE
Sixty million American bison once thundered across the prairies of North America.
Special: 18:52
Watch 30:40
Nature
The Women Behind the Wild | In Her Nature
Go behind the lens with the making of 'In Her Nature.'
Special: 30:40
Watch 15:28
Nature
Significant Otters | WILD HOPE
Sea otters are back, and their return is a breath of fresh air for the waters of Monterey Bay.
Special: 15:28
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Sandra Atlas Bass, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, The Hite Foundation, Kitty Hawks and Larry Lederman, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Ruth Mary Einhorn, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Nature Season 43
  • Nature Season 42
  • Nature Season 41
  • Nature Season 40
  • Nature Season 39
  • Nature Season 38
  • Nature Season 37
  • Nature Season 36
  • Nature Season 35
  • Nature Season 34
  • Nature Season 33
  • Nature Season 32
  • Nature Season 31
  • Nature Season 30
  • Nature Season 29
  • Nature Season 28
  • Nature Season 27
  • Nature Season 26
  • Nature Season 25
  • Nature Season 24
  • Nature Season 23
  • Nature Season 22
  • Nature Season 21
  • Nature Season 20
  • Nature Season 18
  • Nature Season 17
  • Nature Season 15
  • Nature Season 14
  • Nature Season 13
  • Nature Season 12
  • Nature Season 10
  • Nature Season 9
  • Nature Season 8
  • Nature Season 7
  • Nature Season 6
  • Nature Season 5
  • Nature Season 4
  • Nature Season 2
Watch 53:48
Nature
Hummingbirds of Hollywood
Follow a woman’s transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds.
Episode: S43 E13 | 53:48
Watch 54:02
Nature
Salvation | Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise
After drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Episode: S43 E12 | 54:02
Watch 54:03
Nature
Purgatory | Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise
A severe drought in Katavi National Park tests the wildlife to their limits.
Episode: S43 E11 | 54:03
Watch 54:03
Nature
Sanctuary | Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise
Meet the hippo, crocodile and lion families navigating the dry season in Katavi National Park.
Episode: S43 E10 | 54:03
Watch 52:29
Nature
Museum Alive with David Attenborough
Sir David Attenborough explores London’s Natural History Museum, where extinct creatures come alive.
Episode: S43 E9 | 52:29
Watch 52:51
Nature
Expedition Killer Whale
A team of scientists and filmmakers explore the Antarctic waters to learn more about killer whales.
Episode: S43 E8 | 52:51
Watch 53:33
Nature
Outlanders | Big Cats, Small World
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Episode: S43 E7 | 53:33
Watch 53:33
Nature
Landlords | Big Cats, Small World
Lion, leopard and cheetah parents attempt to co-exist and raise their cubs in Botswana.
Episode: S43 E6 | 53:33
Watch 53:03
Nature
Attenborough's Life Journey
An intimate portrait of Sir David Attenborough’s life and career in natural history.
Episode: S43 E5 | 53:03
Watch 53:33
Nature
Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Episode: S43 E4 | 53:33
Extras
Watch 1:37
Nature
Meet the Chameleons of Madagascar
There’s no lizard like a chameleon—color-shifting, tree-climbing, eye-swiveling magic.
Clip: 1:37
Watch 13:25
Nature
The Chameleon Queen | In Her Nature
Despite cultural taboos, herpetologist Fandresena Rakotoharimalala is determined to save chameleons.
Special: 13:25
Watch 0:48
Nature
Growing Up as a Radiated Tortoise
It takes 15 years of care before a baby Radiated Tortoise is ready for life in the wild.
Clip: 0:48
Watch 1:16
Nature
No Two Radiated Tortoises Are Alike
No two Radiated Tortoises are alike—each shell tells its own story.
Clip: 1:16
Watch 19:31
Nature
The Slowest Stampede on Earth | In Her Nature
In the otherworldly Spiny Forest of Madagascar, a historic release is about to take place.
Special: 19:31
Watch 17:25
Nature
Reclaiming Bear River | WILD HOPE
The Bear River was once a lush area with wetlands, hot springs, and abundant wildlife.
Special: 17:25
Watch 2:18
Nature
Hummingbird Rescue: Baby Twins
Terry Masear helps rescue baby hummingbird twins whose mother died.
Clip: S43 E13 | 2:18
Watch 1:43
Nature
A Hummingbird Love Story
Injured hummingbirds Mikhail and Alexa happily share a cage.
Clip: S43 E13 | 1:43
Watch 2:17
Nature
How This Sloth Poop-Sniffing Dog is Saving the Species
Meet the world’s first sloth detective dog, Keysha.
Clip: 2:17
Watch 15:43
Nature
Filming Katavi's Unseen and Remote Wilds
Wildlife filmmaker Owen Prümm ventures into Katavi, a remote region in southwestern Tanzania.
Clip: S43 E10 | 15:43
More Science & Nature Shows