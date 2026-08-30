The Grand [Canyon] Finale | Sophie's ELECTRIC Road Trip Part 8

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Follow the monarch butterfly's incredible 3,000-mile migration to Mexico.
Arkansas to Arizona is full of extremes, literally!
Meet Wanda, the wood turtle who dances to trick worms out of the ground.
In her drive from New York to Tennessee, Sophie spots ancient mountains in Shenandoah.
A museum, a university, and a festival remind Sophie that home is where the science is.
Discover how bald eagles build giant nests and learn to fly!
Sophie investigates electric racing motorcycles and stomps invasive bugs as she makes it halfway!
Discover mummified mammoth poop and the Ice Age secrets it holds.