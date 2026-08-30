© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nature

The Grand [Canyon] Finale | Sophie's ELECTRIC Road Trip Part 8

25m 22s

The Grand Canyon sends Sophie into full science mode, while Las Vegas reminds her why she became an educator. Historic Route 66 hints at the future of family roadtrips… and then it’s home to Los Angeles, to celebrate Sophie’s biggest experiment yet: driving an electric car coast-to-coast-to-coast across the USA, searching for science, solutions, wonder, and hope.

Aired: 08/30/26
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Paul H. Klingenstein and Kathleen R. Bole, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Kitty Hawks and Larry Lederman, and by Viewers Like You.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 29:09
Nature
A Monarch Butterfly’s 3,000-Mile Journey | Wild Critters USA
Follow the monarch butterfly's incredible 3,000-mile migration to Mexico.
Special: 29:09
Watch 28:33
Nature
Otherworldly Wonders | Sophie’s ELECTRIC Road Trip Part 7
Arkansas to Arizona is full of extremes, literally!
Special: 28:33
Watch 25:47
Nature
The Turtle that Dances for Worms | Wild Critters USA
Meet Wanda, the wood turtle who dances to trick worms out of the ground.
Special: 25:47
Watch 31:26
Nature
Liquid Metal, Ancient Mountains | Sophie’s ELECTRIC Road Trip Part 6
In her drive from New York to Tennessee, Sophie spots ancient mountains in Shenandoah.
Special: 31:26
Watch 24:35
Nature
Dinos, Tortoises, Rats and... Garlic: Massachusetts| Sophie’s ELECTRIC Road Trip Part 5
A museum, a university, and a festival remind Sophie that home is where the science is.
Special: 24:35
Watch 27:16
Nature
How Do Baby Bald Eagles Learn To Fly? | Wild Critters USA
Discover how bald eagles build giant nests and learn to fly!
Special: 27:16
Watch 25:53
Nature
Fast and Curious: Midwest Bikes and NYC Bugs | Sophie's ELECTRIC Road Trip Part 4
Sophie investigates electric racing motorcycles and stomps invasive bugs as she makes it halfway!
Special: 25:53
Watch 29:00
Nature
Ice Age Secrets Frozen in Mammoth Poo | Wild Critters USA
Discover mummified mammoth poop and the Ice Age secrets it holds.
Special: 29:00