Liquid Metal, Ancient Mountains | Sophie’s ELECTRIC Road Trip Part 6

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
A museum, a university, and a festival remind Sophie that home is where the science is.
Discover how bald eagles build giant nests and learn to fly!
Sophie investigates electric racing motorcycles and stomps invasive bugs as she makes it halfway!
Discover mummified mammoth poop and the Ice Age secrets it holds.
Sophie and team face the challenges of 12,000-ft elevation and a bullet run through middle America.
From Moab to Arches, Sophie examines the (literal) science of horsepower.
Discover how tiny freshwater mussels keep streams healthy!
Sophie Shrand and crew pack the car, charge the batteries, focus the cameras, and hit the road.
Can an electric vehicle road trip across the USA? @sciencewithsophie and crew put it to the test!