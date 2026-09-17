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PBS News Hour

AI researcher Jacob Coxon warns what may lie ahead

Season 2026 Episode 191 | 10m 12s

OpenAI announced it had discovered six new instances of “concerning or unexpected” behavior by its artificial intelligence models. It follows repeated warnings about how rapid advances in AI threaten to outpace the ability to develop the tech safely. One of those warnings came from Jacob Coxon, a former researcher at Anthropic and OpenAI. Coxon joined Geoff Bennett to discuss his concerns.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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