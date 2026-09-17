AI researcher Jacob Coxon warns what may lie ahead

Extras
September 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Judge says Kennedy Center must provide notice before making changes to building
Jon Ronson and Geoff Bennett discuss modern masculinity on 'Settle In'
Wheelchair tennis celebrates 50 years and a new wave of popularity
Congress passes new sanctions on Russia and countries using Russian energy
How Trump's immigration crackdown made it harder to become U.S. citizen
Qatari spokesman on regional war and the path back to U.S.-Iran talks
September 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
North Carolina Senate race emerges as Dems' best chance to flip GOP seat
How nearly 7 months of war have changed daily life in Iran