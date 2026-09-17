© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Congress approves sweeping new sanctions on Russia

Season 2026 Episode 191 | 5m 24s

A bill to impose sweeping new sanctions on Russia, and on countries using Russian energy, is now on its way to President Trump after the House overwhelmingly passed it Wednesday night. Congress also took action this week on data centers, college sports and the Iran war. Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins reports.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E191 | 56:45
Watch 7:08
PBS News Hour
Jon Ronson joins Geoff Bennett on 'Settle In'
Jon Ronson and Geoff Bennett discuss modern masculinity on 'Settle In'
Clip: S2026 E191 | 7:08
Watch 8:22
PBS News Hour
Wheelchair tennis celebrates 50 years and a new popularity
Wheelchair tennis celebrates 50 years and a new wave of popularity
Clip: S2026 E191 | 8:22
Watch 7:47
PBS News Hour
Qatari spokesman on regional war and path to U.S.-Iran talks
Qatari spokesman on regional war and the path back to U.S.-Iran talks
Clip: S2026 E191 | 7:47
Watch 6:57
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Kennedy Center must give notice before changes
News Wrap: Judge says Kennedy Center must provide notice before making changes to building
Clip: S2026 E191 | 6:57
Watch 6:28
PBS News Hour
Trump's crackdown makes it harder to become U.S. citizen
How Trump's immigration crackdown made it harder to become U.S. citizen
Clip: S2026 E191 | 6:28
Watch 10:12
PBS News Hour
AI researcher Jacob Coxon warns what may lie ahead
As AI behavior raises concerns, ex-researcher Jacob Coxon warns what may lie ahead
Clip: S2026 E191 | 10:12
Watch 6:01
PBS News Hour
The fallout over Macklemore's exit from Ed Sheeran’s tour
The growing fallout over Macklemore's exit from Ed Sheeran’s tour
Clip: S2026 E190 | 6:01
Watch 11:08
PBS News Hour
Cuban official on Trump's threats as tensions with U.S. rise
Cuban official on Trump's threats as tensions with U.S. rise
Clip: S2026 E190 | 11:08
Watch 3:07
PBS News Hour
North Carolina gives Dems' chance to flip GOP Senate seat
North Carolina Senate race emerges as Dems' best chance to flip GOP seat
Clip: S2026 E190 | 3:07