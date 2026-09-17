Trump's crackdown makes it harder to become U.S. citizen

Extras
September 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Jon Ronson and Geoff Bennett discuss modern masculinity on 'Settle In'
Wheelchair tennis celebrates 50 years and a new wave of popularity
Qatari spokesman on regional war and the path back to U.S.-Iran talks
News Wrap: Judge says Kennedy Center must provide notice before making changes to building
Congress passes new sanctions on Russia and countries using Russian energy
As AI behavior raises concerns, ex-researcher Jacob Coxon warns what may lie ahead
The growing fallout over Macklemore's exit from Ed Sheeran’s tour
Cuban official on Trump's threats as tensions with U.S. rise
North Carolina Senate race emerges as Dems' best chance to flip GOP seat