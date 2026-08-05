Russian attacks expose weakness in Ukraine's air defense

Extras
August 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What El-Sayed's primary win means for Democrats in November
Retired Army colonel explains why Patriot missiles are so valuable and in short supply
News Wrap: Senate confirms Dr. Erica Schwartz as CDC director
How the Battle of the Little Bighorn reshaped U.S. policy toward Native Americans
Tennessee secretary of state on redistricting, election security and low voter turnout
What scientists are learning after SpaceX debris crashed into the moon
How new findings on ovarian cancer origins may help reduce risk
How satellites and AI cameras are detecting wildfires before they get out of control
Paid early access to Trump's posts raises insider trading questions