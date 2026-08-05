Retired Army colonel explains Patriot missile capabilities

Extras
August 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Russian missile attacks on Kyiv expose weakness in Ukraine's air defense
What El-Sayed's primary win means for Democrats in November
How the Battle of the Little Bighorn reshaped U.S. policy toward Native Americans
Tennessee secretary of state on redistricting, election security and low voter turnout
What scientists are learning after SpaceX debris crashed into the moon
How new findings on ovarian cancer origins may help reduce risk
News Wrap: Senate confirms Dr. Erica Schwartz as CDC director
August 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Man charged with arson as Washington wildfires devastate Spokane area