Trump administration ends funding for Arctic climate report

Extras
August 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Earthquake death toll in Colombia tops 260
Palestinian American family recounts siege of West Bank home by Israeli settlers
'Act of terror': U.S. condemns Israeli settler siege of Palestinian homes in West Bank
DOJ deploys tactic to strip naturalized Americans of citizenship
How Trump's construction projects are changing Washington and costing taxpayers
Teacher empowers her students to see themselves as art
Baby elephant at National Zoo helps lead fight against deadly disease
August 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Sam Roberts and Geoff Bennett discuss the art of obituary writing on 'Settle In'