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PBS News Hour

Trump administration ends funding for Arctic climate report

Season 2026 Episode 166 | 6m 54s

The Trump administration said it would stop funding the Arctic Report Card, the longstanding effort to collect research on how the fastest-warming place on Earth is changing. It's the latest in a series of moves by the administration to curtail scientific research into the impacts of climate change. William Brangham discussed more with glaciologist Twila Moon, the Arctic Report Card's editor.

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August 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E165 | 57:46
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Clip: S2026 E165 | 4:25