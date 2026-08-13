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PBS News Hour

How Trump's construction projects are costing taxpayers

Season 2026 Episode 166 | 8m 25s

President Trump is pressing ahead with an ambitious effort to reshape Washington with new construction and renovations. The White House projects alone are now estimated to cost at least $900 million, with taxpayers funding a significant portion, despite earlier promises that private donors would cover most of the bill. White House correspondent Liz Landers takes a closer look.

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