How Trump's construction projects are costing taxpayers

Extras
August 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
'Act of terror': U.S. condemns Israeli settler siege of Palestinian homes in West Bank
News Wrap: Earthquake death toll in Colombia tops 260
Teacher empowers her students to see themselves as art
Palestinian American family recounts siege of West Bank home by Israeli settlers
Baby elephant at National Zoo helps lead fight against deadly disease
Trump administration ends funding for Arctic climate report
DOJ deploys tactic to strip naturalized Americans of citizenship
A look at Spain's plan to give undocumented migrants legal status
Federal judges describe violent threats amid 'dehumanizing attacks' from political leaders