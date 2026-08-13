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PBS News Hour

Teacher empowers her students to see themselves as art

Season 2026 Episode 166 | 3m 23s

An artist and educator in Washington, D.C., is using her work to celebrate her students while confronting the lasting effects of redlining. Blu Murphy is helping young people see themselves and their communities as works of art. Shane Mukasa of our journalism training program, PBS News Student Reporting Labs, has the story.

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Extras
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PBS News Hour
August 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E166 | 57:46
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Clip: S2026 E165 | 8:07
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Clip: S2026 E165 | 7:24