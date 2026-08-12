Spain's plan to give undocumented migrants legal status

Extras
August 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Democratic and Republican strategists on the direction of both parties
News Wrap: Trump confirms he was secretly whisked away from Air Force One in Turkey
Federal judges describe violent threats amid 'dehumanizing attacks' from political leaders
Andrew Bird takes eclectic compositions to symphony stages
Latest primaries yield mixed results for moderate and progressive Democrats
Sam Roberts and Geoff Bennett discuss the art of obituary writing on 'Settle In'
What to know as your driver's license gets a digital upgrade
Credit card debt surges in U.S. as high interest rates make it harder to pay off
The effectiveness and cost of the National Guard deployment in D.C.