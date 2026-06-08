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PBS News Hour

Dave Eggers on ‘Contrapposto’ and supporting young writers

Season 2026 Episode 117 | 6m 54s

Best-selling author Dave Eggers has a new novel out this week, telling the story of two art-obsessed friends over many decades. There’s much more to the author’s own story as well. Senior arts correspondent Jeffrey Brown reports from San Francisco for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:46
PBS News Hour
June 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E117 | 56:46
Watch 7:05
PBS News Hour
Fact-checking Trump’s claims of election fraud in California
Former election official fact-checks Trump’s claims of election fraud in California
Clip: S2026 E117 | 7:05
Watch 9:01
PBS News Hour
What Iran and Israel’s escalation means for peace efforts
What Iran and Israel’s escalation means for efforts to end regional conflict
Clip: S2026 E117 | 9:01
Watch 9:18
PBS News Hour
Millions lose SNAP benefits as stricter requirements kick in
Millions lose SNAP benefits as One Big Beautiful Bill’s stricter requirements kick in
Clip: S2026 E117 | 9:18
Watch 5:27
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 3 more screwworm cases found in Texas, New Mexico
News Wrap: 3 more screwworm cases found in Texas and New Mexico
Clip: S2026 E117 | 5:27
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
Israel and Iran exchange strikes, threatening ceasefire
Exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran threatens fragile ceasefire
Clip: S2026 E117 | 4:48
Watch 9:34
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s NBC interview walkout
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s walkout from NBC interview
Clip: S2026 E117 | 9:34
Watch 5:10
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate passes $70 billion immigration bill
News Wrap: Senate passes $70 billion immigration enforcement bill
Clip: S2026 E116 | 5:10
Watch 13:22
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on GOP lawmakers’ defiance of Trump
Brooks and Capehart on some Republican lawmakers’ defiance of Trump
Clip: S2026 E116 | 13:22
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
Exhibit shines light on women’s role in tech of modern life
Art exhibit shines light on women’s role in technologies that power modern life
Clip: S2026 E116 | 6:30