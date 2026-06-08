© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Millions lose SNAP benefits as stricter requirements kick in

Season 2026 Episode 117 | 9m 18s

SNAP enrollment has fallen sharply nationwide since the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last summer. More than 3.5 million people have lost access to the food assistance, as states implement new eligibility requirements and stricter application processes. William Brangham reports on what’s happening and speaks with Harvard professor of public health policy Sara Naomi Bleich for more.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:46
PBS News Hour
June 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E117 | 56:46
Watch 7:05
PBS News Hour
Fact-checking Trump’s claims of election fraud in California
Former election official fact-checks Trump’s claims of election fraud in California
Clip: S2026 E117 | 7:05
Watch 9:01
PBS News Hour
What Iran and Israel’s escalation means for peace efforts
What Iran and Israel’s escalation means for efforts to end regional conflict
Clip: S2026 E117 | 9:01
Watch 5:27
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 3 more screwworm cases found in Texas, New Mexico
News Wrap: 3 more screwworm cases found in Texas and New Mexico
Clip: S2026 E117 | 5:27
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
Israel and Iran exchange strikes, threatening ceasefire
Exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran threatens fragile ceasefire
Clip: S2026 E117 | 4:48
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
Dave Eggers on ‘Contrapposto’ and supporting young writers
Dave Eggers on ‘Contrapposto’ and supporting the next generation of writers
Clip: S2026 E117 | 6:54
Watch 9:34
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s NBC interview walkout
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s walkout from NBC interview
Clip: S2026 E117 | 9:34
Watch 5:10
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate passes $70 billion immigration bill
News Wrap: Senate passes $70 billion immigration enforcement bill
Clip: S2026 E116 | 5:10
Watch 13:22
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on GOP lawmakers’ defiance of Trump
Brooks and Capehart on some Republican lawmakers’ defiance of Trump
Clip: S2026 E116 | 13:22
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
Exhibit shines light on women’s role in tech of modern life
Art exhibit shines light on women’s role in technologies that power modern life
Clip: S2026 E116 | 6:30