The 400 largest data centers in the United States emit more greenhouse gas emissions in one year than the entire nation of Denmark, according to a new report from Harvard University. From May 2024 to April 2025, data centers accounted for nearly 2% of total U.S. energy consumption and produced more than 25 million metric tons of CO2. Amna Nawaz spoke with the study's lead author, Gianluca Guidi.