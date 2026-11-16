Extras
November 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Marcus on how Republicans are responding to midterm losses
Bessent accuses Lutnick of failing to prevent China from obtaining Nvidia chips
Celebrated countertenor brings classical sound to today's cultural issues
Does Van Hollen have enough support to beat Schumer in Senate leadership race?
Increasing cost of housing squeezes Americans out of market
ICE touts record number of deportations in agency's history
News Wrap: Tanker crashes into river cruise boat in New Orleans
FAA issues rare nationwide ground stop due to 'extraordinary circumstances'
A look inside Somalia, where USAID cuts have life-or-death consequences