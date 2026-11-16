Extras
November 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S. works to close loophole that let China access advanced AI chips
November 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Marcus on how Republicans are responding to midterm losses
Bessent accuses Lutnick of failing to prevent China from obtaining Nvidia chips
Celebrated countertenor brings classical sound to today's cultural issues
Does Van Hollen have enough support to beat Schumer in Senate leadership race?
Increasing cost of housing squeezes Americans out of market
ICE touts record number of deportations in agency's history
News Wrap: Tanker crashes into river cruise boat in New Orleans