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PBS News Hour

Lawmakers push to make daylight saving time permanent

Season 2026 Episode 145 | 5m 27s

Congress took its biggest step yet toward ending the twice-yearly changing of the clocks. The House passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide. The bipartisan bill now heads to the Senate, where a similar effort stalled several years ago. Geoff Bennett discussed the push to stop changing the clocks with Scott Yates of the Lock the Clock Alliance.

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