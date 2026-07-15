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PBS News Hour

Why fewer Americans are reading for pleasure

Season 2026 Episode 145 | 7m 47s

In recent years, there has been attention and worries about how reading has changed among kids. Those concerns include the nature of what kids are reading and how many fewer books are part of their education diet. A new cover story in The Atlantic is casting a broader spotlight, raising similar questions for the overall population. Jeffrey Brown discussed more with The Atlantic's Rose Horowitch.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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