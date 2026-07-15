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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Trump ends pause on ICE traffic stops

Season 2026 Episode 145 | 5m 57s

In our news wrap Wednesday, President Trump overturned the temporary pause on ICE traffic stops that was issued after two deadly shootings within a week, the U.S. launched multiple waves of new strikes against Iran, and heavy smoke from several wildfires burning in Canada and Minnesota is causing unhealthy air for millions of people across the Midwest and Northeastern U.S.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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PBS News Hour
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July 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E145 | 57:46
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The unconventional career of attorney general nominee Todd Blanche
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