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PBS News Hour

Subpoenas over NYT report raise press freedom concerns

Season 2026 Episode 145 | 5m 57s

Several New York Times reporters were subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury after the paper published stories raising security concerns about the new Air Force One. White House correspondent Liz Landers discusses questions the case is raising about freedom of the press with Will Creeley.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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