Subpoenas over NYT report raise press freedom concerns

Extras
July 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
'Post-literate age': Why fewer Americans are reading for pleasure
What to know about the latest push to make daylight saving time permanent
Police say Flock cameras help solve crimes, but critics call them an invasion of privacy
Senators question Blanche on Trump loyalty, Jan. 6 cases and Epstein files
Trump's intelligence nominee refuses to say who won 2020 election
Maine Sen. King says feds lack credibility, locals need role in ICE shooting investigation
U.S. launches more strikes, tightens naval blockade as Iran hits Gulf allies
Ousted Election Assistance Commission chair on Trump's effort to control voting
The unconventional career of attorney general nominee Todd Blanche