Democrats bet on pastors and ministers in midterms

Extras
October 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Netanyahu's handling of Oct. 7 emerges as key issue in Israeli election
Gulf Coast prepares for landfall as Hurricane Isaias gains power
Botched execution reignites debate surrounding death penalty
AI startup touts new possibilities for video creators, but concerns remain
How GLP-1s are reshaping cultural views on body image
New documentary traces Elon Musk's rise and embrace of right-wing politics
News Wrap: Judge extends White House access for news outlets
October 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Israeli and Palestinian fathers partner to bridge divides 3 years after Oct. 7