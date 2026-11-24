Extras
November 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Thousands of immigrants with legal status lose Medicaid coverage
What's next for Nvidia and Jensen Huang after Trump's intervention
Army plans explosive detonation in Iowa despite residents' concerns
N.C. Democrat reflects on flipping longtime GOP seat: 'It's a new day in the South'
What's driving up the cost of Thanksgiving dinner
The science of how pets see and respond to screens
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's role in Huang’s reinstatement
Why Trump pushed for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia
Experts weigh national security implications of Huang's return to Nvidia