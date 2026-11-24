Extras
November 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
'Deals Drama Drive' traces how the Mondavi family helped spark Napa Valley's wine boom
What's driving up the cost of Thanksgiving dinner
The science of how pets see and respond to screens
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's role in Huang’s reinstatement
Why Trump pushed for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia
Experts weigh national security implications of Huang's return to Nvidia
Seattle airport arrests renew protests over ICE enforcement tactics
Severe drought pushes millions in Afghanistan deeper into crisis
News Wrap: Storms threaten Thanksgiving travel as airlines rebound from tech failures