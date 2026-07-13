Trump says U.S. 'taking over' strait as Iran war reignites

The U.S. is striking Iran for the third consecutive night and Iran said it fired a missile at a U.S. Navy ship. The attacks come after President Trump told Congress that the U.S. and Iran have resumed fighting. He also said the U.S. will blockade Iran and the Strait of Hormuz and impose a 20% tax on ships, a move his administration denounced when Iran proposed a similar tax. Liz Landers reports.