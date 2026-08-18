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PBS News Hour

ABC says FCC waging a retaliatory campaign

Season 2026 Episode 169 | 6m 11s

ABC sued the FCC, arguing the agency is waging a retaliatory campaign of censorship against the broadcast network, violating its right to free speech. ABC says the commission has wielded its regulatory power to punish and pressure the company through investigations and threats to strip local stations of their broadcast licenses. Amna Nawaz discussed more with FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E169 | 57:46
Watch 4:28
PBS News Hour
MONEY IN POLITICS
MONEY IN POLITICS
Clip: S2026 E169 | 4:28
Watch 6:27
PBS News Hour
Business owner donates company to trust for charity
Instead of selling, business owner donates company to trust for charity
Clip: S2026 E168 | 6:27
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
Trump lashes out at South Korea, downsizes military drills
Trump lashes out at South Korea over its refusal to join Iran war
Clip: S2026 E168 | 6:18
Watch 9:59
PBS News Hour
Where Iran war stands as 60-day negotiating window expires
Where the Iran war stands as 60-day window to reach peace deal expires
Clip: S2026 E168 | 9:59
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
U.S. approaches staggering $40 trillion in debt
National debt nears $40 trillion: How we got here and why it matters
Clip: S2026 E168 | 5:33
Watch 8:03
PBS News Hour
Scientists explore geoengineering to slow glacier melt
Scientists explore large-scale geoengineering to slow glacier melt
Clip: S2026 E168 | 8:03
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on primary races to watch
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on primary races to watch in Florida and Alaska
Clip: S2026 E168 | 7:50
Watch 3:15
PBS News Hour
Remembering the life and career of Hayden Panettiere
Remembering the life and career of Hayden Panettiere
Clip: S2026 E168 | 3:15
Watch 4:22
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 7 dead after storms and floods in Midwest
News Wrap: 7 dead after storms and catastrophic floods in Midwest
Clip: S2026 E168 | 4:22