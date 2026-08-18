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PBS News Hour

Freed pastor describes China's crackdown on religion

Season 2026 Episode 169 | 7m 15s

China recently took a rare step by releasing a detainee at the United States' request. Pastor Ezra Jin Mingri was picked up by Chinese authorities last October, one of dozens of Christians targeted by the Chinese Communist Party, which only allows authorized churches to serve China’s estimated 80 million Christians. Nick Schifrin spoke with Pastor Jin and his daughter, Grace.

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