Business owner donates company to trust for charity

Extras
August 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
National debt nears $40 trillion: How we got here and why it matters
Trump lashes out at South Korea over its refusal to join Iran war
Where the Iran war stands as 60-day window to reach peace deal expires
Scientists explore large-scale geoengineering to slow glacier melt
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on primary races to watch in Florida and Alaska
News Wrap: 7 dead after storms and catastrophic floods in Midwest
Remembering the life and career of Hayden Panettiere
August 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump dismisses concerns over conditions on long-deployed USS Abraham Lincoln