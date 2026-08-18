South Korea shift highlights Trump's transactional approach

Extras
August 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
The growing debate over big money influence in American politics
2020 election deniers on the ballot for key offices in battleground states
Quilt exhibit showcases artwork of inmate turned criminal justice activist
'The party is in charge of everything,' freed pastor says of China's crackdown on religion
Scientists explore new ways to target mosquitoes as warming climate expands threat
News Wrap: Meta faces trial over arguments its platforms harm children
ABC says FCC waging a retaliatory campaign violating free speech rights
August 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
National debt nears $40 trillion: How we got here and why it matters