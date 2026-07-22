Thomas Jefferson's complicated legacy

Extras
July 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump escalates threats, vows to target Iranian bridges and power plants
Critics warn U.S. nuclear power deal with Saudi Arabia could fuel proliferation
News Wrap: Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall in Louisiana
'This is about the rule of law': U.S. attorney fired by Trump sues to overturn dismissal
The implications of Trump loyalists and election deniers winning GOP primaries
Breakthroughs in Chinese AI models threaten U.S. lead in tech race
Hegseth says Iran war has cost $37.5B so far and Pentagon needs $67B to restock arms
Southern Lebanese skeptical of Israel agreement as violence continues
Janesville, once a symbol of the Great Recession, becomes AI data center battleground