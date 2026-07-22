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PBS News Hour

Thomas Jefferson's complicated legacy

Season 2026 Episode 150 | 9m 35s

It's been 250 years since Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, a document that declared all men equal even while hundreds of thousands of people remained enslaved. Judy Woodruff traveled to his Virginia home of Monticello to learn more about the third president and how his own contradictions reflected the nation's. It's part of her series, Crossroads: America at 250.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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