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PBS News Hour

New book spotlights grandparents raising children

Season 2026 Episode 118 | 8m 06s

More than 2.5 million children across the U.S. live in households where grandparents have taken on the role of primary caregiver. But many grandparents face challenges navigating custody issues and accessing the resources and support they need. Geoff Bennett discussed these families with Donna Butts, author of "Grandfamilies: Stories of Children and the Loving Relatives Who Raise Them."

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Extras
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PBS News Hour
June 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E118 | 57:46
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PBS News Hour
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Bill Pulte 'deeply unqualified' to lead U.S. intelligence efforts, Jeffries says
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How Maine Democrats view Platner's scandals, chances to win
How Maine Democrats view Platner's scandals and chances to oust Sen. Collins
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Roger Bennett on what to expect at the World Cup
Roger Bennett on what to expect at the World Cup
Clip: S2026 E118 | 8:14
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PBS News Hour
Sudan crisis deepens as war enters 4th year and aid cut off
Sudan crisis worsens as civil war enters 4th year and Hormuz closure disrupts aid
Clip: S2026 E118 | 5:22
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Texas Tech ruling ignites debate on sports betting and gambling addiction
Clip: S2026 E118 | 5:49
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PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on changing the lineup
A Brief But Spectacular take on changing the lineup
Clip: S2026 E118 | 3:20
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PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel's bombing campaign continues in Lebanon
News Wrap: Israel's bombing campaign against Hezbollah continues inside Lebanon
Clip: S2026 E118 | 4:16
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PBS News Hour
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Millions lose SNAP benefits as One Big Beautiful Bill’s stricter requirements kick in
Clip: S2026 E117 | 9:18