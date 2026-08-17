© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Remembering the life and career of Hayden Panettiere

Season 2026 Episode 168 | 3m 15s

Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36. No official cause of death was given for the versatile actress and Golden Globe nominee. Emergency responders found her in cardiac arrest before she was pronounced dead at a home in South Carolina. Police say there was no evidence of foul play. Senior arts correspondent Jeffrey Brown remembers Panettiere's life and career.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E168 | 57:46
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
U.S. approaches staggering $40 trillion in debt
National debt nears $40 trillion: How we got here and why it matters
Clip: S2026 E168 | 5:33
Watch 6:27
PBS News Hour
Business owner donates company to trust for charity
Instead of selling, business owner donates company to trust for charity
Clip: S2026 E168 | 6:27
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
Trump lashes out at South Korea, downsizes military drills
Trump lashes out at South Korea over its refusal to join Iran war
Clip: S2026 E168 | 6:18
Watch 8:03
PBS News Hour
Scientists explore geoengineering to slow glacier melt
Scientists explore large-scale geoengineering to slow glacier melt
Clip: S2026 E168 | 8:03
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on primary races to watch
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on primary races to watch in Florida and Alaska
Clip: S2026 E168 | 7:50
Watch 9:59
PBS News Hour
Where Iran war stands as 60-day negotiating window expires
Where the Iran war stands as 60-day window to reach peace deal expires
Clip: S2026 E168 | 9:59
Watch 4:22
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 7 dead after storms and floods in Midwest
News Wrap: 7 dead after storms and catastrophic floods in Midwest
Clip: S2026 E168 | 4:22
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E167 | 57:46
Watch 10:49
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on 'woke' politics in America
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on 'woke' politics in America
Clip: S2026 E167 | 10:49