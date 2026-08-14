August 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Baby elephant at National Zoo helps lead fight against deadly disease
DOJ deploys tactic to strip naturalized Americans of citizenship
How Trump's construction projects are changing Washington and costing taxpayers
Trump administration ends funding for Arctic climate report
Palestinian American family recounts siege of West Bank home by Israeli settlers
News Wrap: Earthquake death toll in Colombia tops 260
Teacher empowers her students to see themselves as art
'Act of terror': U.S. condemns Israeli settler siege of Palestinian homes in West Bank
August 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode