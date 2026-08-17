Scientists explore geoengineering to slow glacier melt

Extras
August 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
National debt nears $40 trillion: How we got here and why it matters
Instead of selling, business owner donates company to trust for charity
Trump lashes out at South Korea over its refusal to join Iran war
Where the Iran war stands as 60-day window to reach peace deal expires
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on primary races to watch in Florida and Alaska
News Wrap: 7 dead after storms and catastrophic floods in Midwest
Remembering the life and career of Hayden Panettiere
August 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump dismisses concerns over conditions on long-deployed USS Abraham Lincoln