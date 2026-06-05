Why hiring surged in May despite strain from the Iran war

Extras
June 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What may happen as oil supplies dwindle and Strait of Hormuz remains mostly closed
This chef will teach you how to make healthy $5 family dinners
What Putin’s rejection of Ukraine’s call for talks means for efforts to end Russia’s war
News Wrap: Senate passes $70 billion immigration enforcement bill
Brooks and Capehart on some Republican lawmakers’ defiance of Trump
Art exhibit shines light on women’s role in technologies that power modern life
News Wrap: Former Trump adviser John Bolton to plead guilty over classified information
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick on what's driving a wedge between some Republicans and Trump
ICE arrest in a rural Montana town prompts a conservative community to take action