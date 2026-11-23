Extras
November 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What's driving up the cost of Thanksgiving dinner
The science of how pets see and respond to screens
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's role in Huang’s reinstatement
Experts weigh national security implications of Huang's return to Nvidia
Seattle airport arrests renew protests over ICE enforcement tactics
Severe drought pushes millions in Afghanistan deeper into crisis
News Wrap: Storms threaten Thanksgiving travel as airlines rebound from tech failures
November 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Mounting tech disruptions raise concerns about U.S. cybersecurity