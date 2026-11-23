Extras
November 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's role in Huang’s reinstatement
What's driving up the cost of Thanksgiving dinner
The science of how pets see and respond to screens
Why Trump pushed for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia
Experts weigh national security implications of Huang's return to Nvidia
Severe drought pushes millions in Afghanistan deeper into crisis
Seattle airport arrests renew protests over ICE enforcement tactics
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's summit with Putin and Xi
November 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode