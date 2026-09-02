© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Whistleblower's attorney details USPS election concerns

Season 2026 Episode 180 | 6m 04s

A whistleblower inside the U.S. Postal Service says the agency is rushing to implement a new system for handling election mail that has not been adequately tested and could put mail-in ballots at risk. The whistleblower is remaining anonymous, but is represented by the organization Whistleblower Aid. Geoff Bennett spoke with David Kligerman of Whistleblower Aid about the allegations.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E180 | 57:46
Watch 6:14
PBS News Hour
Pediatrician says RFK Jr. sowing doubt about measles
Pediatrician says RFK Jr. sowing doubt about measles-associated deaths
Clip: S2026 E180 | 6:14
Watch 6:29
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Lindsay Clancy jury unable to reach verdict
News Wrap: Lindsay Clancy jury deadlocked and unable to reach verdict
Clip: S2026 E180 | 6:29
Watch 11:17
PBS News Hour
Afghan women defy Taliban to educate girls in secret schools
Inside Afghanistan's secret schools where women defy the Taliban to educate girls
Clip: S2026 E180 | 11:17
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
Democratic strategist on the new anti-partisan swing voters
Democratic strategist on the new anti-partisan swing voters
Clip: S2026 E180 | 5:44
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Painter Alex Katz reflects on his career and artistry
Painter Alex Katz reflects on his career and artistry ahead of 100th birthday
Clip: S2026 E180 | 6:48
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
Iran war creating major dent in economy, Cliff Kupchan says
Prolonged Iran war creating major dent in global economy, Cliff Kupchan says
Clip: S2026 E180 | 5:07
Watch 4:02
PBS News Hour
U.S. strikes Iran as Tehran targets Gulf allies
U.S. strikes Iran again as Tehran targets American allies in Gulf region
Clip: S2026 E180 | 4:02
Watch 6:11
PBS News Hour
Whistleblower warns USPS system could disrupt mail ballots
Whistleblower warns USPS rushing new system that could jeopardize mail-in ballots
Clip: S2026 E179 | 6:11
Watch 3:26
PBS News Hour
Army secretary's resignation adds to turmoil under Hegseth
Army secretary's resignation adds to turmoil at Pentagon under Hegseth
Clip: S2026 E179 | 3:26