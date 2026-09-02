Afghan women defy Taliban to educate girls in secret schools

Extras
September 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Painter Alex Katz reflects on his career and artistry ahead of 100th birthday
Pediatrician says RFK Jr. sowing doubt about measles-associated deaths
News Wrap: Lindsay Clancy jury deadlocked and unable to reach verdict
Democratic strategist on the new anti-partisan swing voters
Whistleblower's attorney details concerns over USPS mail-in ballot system
Prolonged Iran war creating major dent in global economy, Cliff Kupchan says
U.S. strikes Iran again as Tehran targets American allies in Gulf region
Whistleblower warns USPS rushing new system that could jeopardize mail-in ballots
After long break, House returns to a changing political landscape