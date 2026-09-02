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PBS News Hour

Afghan women defy Taliban to educate girls in secret schools

Season 2026 Episode 180 | 11m 17s

It’s been nearly five years since the Taliban banned education for girls older than 12 in Afghanistan. Every day seems to bring a new law limiting them, but Afghan women are pushing back. Special correspondent Leila Molana-Allen and videographer Eric O’Connor visited a secret underground school in Kabul and sat down with the women risking their lives to protest the oppressive rules.

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