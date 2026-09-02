U.S. strikes Iran as Tehran targets Gulf allies

Extras
September 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Painter Alex Katz reflects on his career and artistry ahead of 100th birthday
Pediatrician says RFK Jr. sowing doubt about measles-associated deaths
News Wrap: Lindsay Clancy jury deadlocked and unable to reach verdict
Inside Afghanistan's secret schools where women defy the Taliban to educate girls
Democratic strategist on the new anti-partisan swing voters
Whistleblower's attorney details concerns over USPS mail-in ballot system
Prolonged Iran war creating major dent in global economy, Cliff Kupchan says
Whistleblower warns USPS rushing new system that could jeopardize mail-in ballots
After long break, House returns to a changing political landscape