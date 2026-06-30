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PBS News Hour

Supreme Court lifts limits on political party spending

Season 2026 Episode 134 | 5m 30s

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority transformed campaign finance laws, lifting limits on how much political parties can spend on advertising and other expenses in coordination with candidates. Geoff Bennett discussed the decision with Rick Hasen, a professor of law and political science at UCLA.

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