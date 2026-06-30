Rep. Kean returns to Congress after mysterious absence

Extras
June 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How the birthright citizenship decision impacts Trump's immigration agenda
Examining the Supreme Court's birthright citizenship, campaign finance rulings
Rescue efforts continue, but hopes of finding earthquake survivors fade in Venezuela
Trump's response to the landmark Supreme Court rulings and what's next
Dave Portnoy and Amna Nawaz discuss media and controversies on 'Settle In'
Supreme Court transforms campaign finance rules, lifting limits on party spending
Who is affected by the Supreme Court's ruling on trans athletes in women's sports
News Wrap: Heat wave brings dangerous temperatures to central and eastern U.S.
News Wrap: Supreme Court rules constitutional protections apply to location data